‘Congress will focus on failures of TRS government’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress will mainly focus on creating awareness about TRS government’s failures and corruption among Telangana people, said TPCC’s Campaign Committee chairman Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Speaking after convening Campaign Committee’s first meeting in the run up to the polls, Bhatti Vikramarka said, “The purpose of fighting for a separate State was for the rightful share in funds, water and jobs. But KCR has betrayed all sections of people and activists in Telangana. “

“He has not fulfilled at least one promise made to the people. Moreover has been indulging in blatant corruption, misuse of official machinary and has been crushing voices of dissent. A weird and fearful atmosphere is prevailing in TS. Therefore a victory for Congress has become a historic necessity to free Telangana from the clutches of KCR.

To achieve this, we will make use of all the available communication models and resources and reach out to people,” said Bhatti. Bhatti said that Congress will make all activists, artistes who took part in Telangana agitation, as part of Congress campaign.