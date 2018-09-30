Home States Telangana

‘Congress will focus on failures of TRS government’

Bhatti said that Congress will make all activists, artistes who took part in Telangana  agitation, as part of Congress campaign.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:52 AM

Congress Flag

Image of Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress will mainly focus on creating awareness about TRS government’s failures and corruption among Telangana people, said TPCC’s Campaign Committee  chairman Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Speaking  after convening Campaign Committee’s first meeting in the run up to the polls, Bhatti Vikramarka said, “The purpose of fighting for a separate State was for the rightful share in funds, water and jobs. But KCR has betrayed all sections of people and activists in Telangana. “

“He has not fulfilled at least one promise made to the people. Moreover has been indulging in blatant corruption, misuse of official machinary and has  been crushing voices of dissent. A weird and fearful atmosphere is  prevailing in TS. Therefore a victory for Congress has become a  historic necessity to free Telangana from the clutches of KCR.

To  achieve this, we will make use of all the available communication models  and resources and reach out to people,” said Bhatti. Bhatti said that Congress will make all activists, artistes who took part in Telangana  agitation, as part of Congress campaign.

