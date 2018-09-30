Congress will not get votes with cheap politics: TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Congress cried foul over I-T raids on Revanth Reddy residences, TRS shot back saying that Congress is making a hue and cry just to gain political mileage. Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan along with Chief Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Whip Bodakunti Venkateswarlu, Minister G Jagadish Reddy said, “The IT searches have nothing to do with politics. Now-a-days, businessmen are joining politics.

The IT department will carry out searches, if there are doubts of businessmen having unaccounted money. That is why the raids are now conducted against businessmen-turned-politicians. It should not be construed as political development.” Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Congress was trying to derive political mileage from the IT raids on Revanth Reddy but it will not get votes with such cheap politics.

“When Bangaru Laxman, as a BJP national president, was caught on camera accepting Rs 1 lakh, Congress organised a year-long agitation. But, when Revanth Reddy was caught with Rs 50 lakh in ‘cash for vote’ case, Congress admitted him in the party. Revanth Reddy is a blackmailer. He is using caste card to derive benefit after IT raids ,”alleged Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, speaking on the occasion.At another press meet, TRS MP Balka Suman fired that Revanth Reddy had no stature to criticise a towering leader like K Chandrasekhar Rao. While TRS was busy blaming Congress, Telangana BJP fired on the pink party, terming it as a fading power.

“TRS government led by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has lost sheen. KCR and KTR have faded from the people’s mind. The TRS leaders and supporters are stuck in the fear of defeat and they are showing no enthusiasm in working for the elections. KT Rama Rao is daydreaming about TRS coming back to power,” fired former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya, responding to KTR’s comments that PM Modi’s popularity is waning.

Meanwhile senior Congress leader and TPCC’s Strategy and Planning Committee chairman V Hanumantha Rao wrote to CEO Rajat Kumar, urging him to stop TRS leaders from participating in government programmes and remove advertisements, hoardings and other publicity materials as Model Code of Conduct is in effect in the State.

“MPs, MLCs of TRS are giving consent letters for the works to be taken up in the districts from MPLADS and MLC quota funds. Advertisements, hoarding and other publicity materials are displayed in public places. Voters are being influenced with these acts,” wrote Hanumantha Rao, in the letter to CEO.