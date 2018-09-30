Electoral rolls for reserved segments

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India issued instructions to Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana for preparation of electoral rolls for certain seats of Graduates and Teachers Constituencies of State Legislative Council with reference to November 1, 2018 as the qualifying date. 

The sitting member K Swamy Goud elected from Medak-Nizamabad- Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates constituency is set to retire on March 29, 2019 while for Teachers Constituency, Paturi Sudhakar Reddy (Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimagar) and Poola Ravinder for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda will retire on March 29, 2019.

The schedule for preparation of electoral rolls include, issue of public notice on October 1, first and second republication of notice in newspapers on October 15 and 25, last date of receipt of applications in Form-19 is November 6.

Election Commission

