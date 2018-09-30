Home States Telangana

‘Explain the delay in counselling for LPCET’

The petitioners’ counsel told the court that despite announcing the results the authorities have not conducted the counselling and admissions till date.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court has directed the Telangana state principal secretary to school education, chairman and convener of LPCET (Language Pandit Common Entrance Test) and the concerned authorities of SCERT (State council of educational research and training) and NCERT (National council of educational research and training) to give explanation by Monday regarding the delay in conducting counselling for admissions into language pandit courses despite conducting the test and announcing the results of LPCET-2018 about three months ago.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order recently in the petition filed by S Balaraju and other aspiring candidates from various districts of the state seeking directions to the respondent authorities to forthwith conduct counselling for admissions into various language pandit courses for the academic year 2018-19. The petitioners’ counsel told the court that despite announcing the results the authorities have not conducted the counselling and admissions till date.

