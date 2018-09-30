For the first time, Preventive Detention Act invoked against two teachers for sexual offences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first of its kind, Cyberabad police on Saturday invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against two teachers in connection with sexual offences against minors.According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Syed Akbar (55), headmaster at government school at Muchintal in Shamshabad and D Santosh Kumar, 25, a teacher at a private school in Sanathnagar, were arrested in separate cases of sexual harassment of minor girls.

Syed Akbar had developed intimacy with a former student of his school, who approached him to help clear her backlogs in Inter first year. Taking advantage of the situation, he gradually trapped her in his love. Police said he had kidnapped her and took her to Golconda Fort and married her.

He later took her to his home at Shadnagar and continued to sexually assault her. She however, managed to escape and with her parents’ help, lodged a police complaint in May and a case was registered. Being on the run for three months, Syed Akbar, father of four kids, was arrested in August and sent to judicial remand.

In the second case, Santhosh Kumar was a private teacher of St. Agatha Model High School in Sanathnagar. He befriended a Class X student in the school, gifted her a cell phone and gradually trapped her in the name of love. When the parents of girl noticed the phone, he took her to his relative house and confined her there and sexually assaulted her. He was arrested in August.