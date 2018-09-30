Home States Telangana

For the first time, Preventive Detention Act invoked against two teachers for sexual offences

He later took her to his home at Shadnagar and continued to sexually assault her.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first of its kind,  Cyberabad police on Saturday invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against two teachers in connection with sexual offences against minors.According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Syed Akbar (55), headmaster at government school at Muchintal in Shamshabad and  D Santosh Kumar, 25, a teacher at a private school in Sanathnagar, were arrested in separate cases of sexual harassment of minor girls.

Syed Akbar had developed intimacy with a former student of his school,  who approached him to help clear her backlogs in Inter first year.  Taking advantage of the situation, he gradually trapped her in his love. Police said he had kidnapped her and took her to Golconda Fort and married her.  

He later took her to his home at Shadnagar and continued to sexually assault her. She however, managed to escape and with her parents’ help, lodged a police complaint in May and a case was registered.  Being on the run for three months, Syed Akbar, father of four kids, was arrested in August and sent to judicial remand.

In the second case, Santhosh Kumar  was a private teacher of St. Agatha Model High School in Sanathnagar. He befriended a Class X student in the school, gifted her a cell phone and gradually trapped her in the name of love. When the parents of girl noticed the phone, he took her to his relative house and confined her there  and sexually assaulted her.  He was arrested in August. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PD Act Preventive Detention

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead