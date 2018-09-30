KG-to-PG JAC to back grand alliance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The grand alliance of Congress, TDP and TJS have assured the private KG-to-PG Joint Action Committee that their charter of 12 demands will be incorporated in their election manifesto. The JAC conducted an Atma Gaurav Sabha in Hyderabad to galvanize support of all its members and the political parties towards its demands that it claims have been ignored by the TRS.

Calling the public meeting a success Narender Reddy, state president of Telangana Private Junior Colleges Management Association said that over 30,000 teachers and coordinators of schools, junior and degree colleges along with political leaders, Uttam Kumar Reddy and M Kodandaram, among others, had participated.

“We asked them if they will support our cause and they assured us that they will include all our 12 demands in their manifesto. If so, we will also support them,” he said.

G Satish, president of TPJMA said that the political parties have agreed to raise the tuition fee for intermediate colleges, release reimbursement about twice a year.