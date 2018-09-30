Home States Telangana

KG-to-PG JAC to back grand alliance

G Satish, president of TPJMA said that the political parties have agreed to raise the tuition fee for intermediate colleges, release reimbursement about twice a year.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The grand alliance of Congress, TDP and TJS have assured the private KG-to-PG Joint Action Committee that their charter of 12 demands will be incorporated in their election manifesto. The JAC conducted an Atma Gaurav Sabha in Hyderabad to galvanize support of all its members and the political parties towards its demands that it claims have been ignored by the TRS. 

Calling the public meeting a success Narender Reddy, state president of Telangana Private Junior Colleges Management Association said that over 30,000 teachers and coordinators of schools, junior and degree colleges along with political leaders, Uttam Kumar Reddy and M Kodandaram, among others, had participated.

“We asked them if they will support our cause and they assured us that they will include all our 12 demands in their manifesto. If so, we will also support them,” he said.

G Satish, president of TPJMA said that the political parties have agreed to raise the tuition fee for intermediate colleges, release reimbursement about twice a year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atma Gaurav Sabha Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana Assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead