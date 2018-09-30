Home States Telangana

Teacher suspended for campaigning for Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed directed DEO S Venkateshwarlu to take necessary action.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) D Ravinder, working at Malyala Government Primary School in  Ellandakunta Mandal of Karimnagar, was suspended for motivating people to take oath to vote for the TRS party in the coming general elections. Based on video clips, local Mahila congress leaders had complained to the district collector and educational authorities on September 18. On the direction of collector, mandal educational officer  enquired about the incident and submitted the report  to the Collector and DEO.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed directed DEO S Venkateshwarlu to take necessary action. DEO suspended Ravinder on September 26 for violating The Central Civil Services (Classification, control and appeal) Rules, 1965. Until further orders he should not leave the headquarter without obtaining the prior permission, DEO told in the suspension proceedings.

