Home States Telangana

TJS puts rest to speculation, attends grand alliance meeting

Reports came earlier that TJS is also looking to join hands with BJP,  as it is miffed with Congress’s decision to give very meagre number of  seats.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy along with TJS president M Kodandaram, TDP President L Ramana and CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy during grand alliance meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Putting  rest to the speculation over whether Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) will be part of grand alliance, its  president Professor Kodandaram took part in the discussions held by  grand alliance partner parties in  Hyderabad on Saturday.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar  Reddy, TTDP president L Ramana, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy  and TJS chief M Kodandaram met for more than hour and discussed about  the course to take, as political scene is heating up in the state with  each passing day. The alliance partners have already agreed to a common  manifesto, now they have decided to come up with a new name for the  alliance.     

“We have discussed on the  strategy to follow in the coming days and agreed to chart a common  course of action. All parties had already agreed for the common  manifesto, reflecting Telangana martyrs and activists aspirations.” “We  have also decided to come up with a new name for the alliance. We will  take care that even name will reflect aspirations of all sections of  people in Telangana. However we have not discussed anything on seat  sharing in today’s meeting. Only after coming up with common manifesto  we will focus on seat sharing,” said Kodandaram.

Reports came earlier that TJS is also looking to join hands with BJP,  as it is miffed with Congress’s decision to give very meagre number of  seats. However Kodandaram put a full stop  to this speculation by taking part in the grand alliance meeting. “Who  said I have met Bandaru Dattatreya?” he shot back when a media asked  about talks with BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttam Kumar  Reddy TJS Telangana Assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead