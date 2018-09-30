TJS puts rest to speculation, attends grand alliance meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting rest to the speculation over whether Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) will be part of grand alliance, its president Professor Kodandaram took part in the discussions held by grand alliance partner parties in Hyderabad on Saturday.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TTDP president L Ramana, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and TJS chief M Kodandaram met for more than hour and discussed about the course to take, as political scene is heating up in the state with each passing day. The alliance partners have already agreed to a common manifesto, now they have decided to come up with a new name for the alliance.

“We have discussed on the strategy to follow in the coming days and agreed to chart a common course of action. All parties had already agreed for the common manifesto, reflecting Telangana martyrs and activists aspirations.” “We have also decided to come up with a new name for the alliance. We will take care that even name will reflect aspirations of all sections of people in Telangana. However we have not discussed anything on seat sharing in today’s meeting. Only after coming up with common manifesto we will focus on seat sharing,” said Kodandaram.

Reports came earlier that TJS is also looking to join hands with BJP, as it is miffed with Congress’s decision to give very meagre number of seats. However Kodandaram put a full stop to this speculation by taking part in the grand alliance meeting. “Who said I have met Bandaru Dattatreya?” he shot back when a media asked about talks with BJP.