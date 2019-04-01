Home States Telangana

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Telangana police hold talks with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh counterparts

In an attempt to deploy tight security, the senior police officials of Telangana have convened a meeting with their counterparts in the neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a two-page letter allegedly written by Jagan, spokesperson of the banned Maoist Party, went viral, the State police have expanded their security measures at Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh borders to keep party cadres away from entering or committing extremist acts in the State.
The letter, appeared in public as display posters, had urged the people to boycott the ensuing Lok Sabha elections that is to be held on April 11.

In an attempt to deploy tight security, the senior police officials of Telangana have convened a meeting with their counterparts in the neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh and has requested for mutual co-ordination at the border villages in all three States. It is learnt that the police officials have extended security measures that will ensure not a single cadre of the Maoist party or members of the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) enter any of the States during the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources told Express that the State police officials had done a great work during the Telangana Assembly elections by providing tight security in those areas with Maoist and LWE threats. It is to be remembered that not a single incident of violence by Maoist cadres had taken place

“It is usual of the Maoist party to release such letters asking the public not to participate in elections or to cast votes. But, as far as the people are concerned, they do not even consider it. But the State police cannot neglect such threats and hence we have ensured all necessary measures in those areas that are noted as sensitive to thwart untoward incidents,” the senior officials said.

In the discussions held between higher police officials from the three States, it was reported that the Telangana State Committee of the Maoist Party was operating with 82 under ground (UG) cadres. It was also reported that among the 82, only 18 were from Telangana and the remaining were from Chhattisgarh.

Maoist activities across nation

There are 126 underground cadre (UG) hailing from Telangana and working in different parts of the country. The Maoist party central committee has 17 members, of this 10 are from Telangana. In 16 incidents of alleged encounters associated with the inter-state anti-Maoist operations held last year, as many as 21 extremists were killed

