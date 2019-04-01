Beware of fake poll surveys: Netizens fail to tell what’s real and what’s not

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections enters the final leg in the State, citizens should be aware of fake voter surveys doing the rounds on social media that often talk about a particular political party winning the elections.

These voter surveys are usually circulated on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Victims are usually gullible netizens who cannot differentiate between the real and the fake.

In fact, during a conversation with the New Indian Express team earlier, CEO Telangana Rajat Kumar had expressed his displeasure over innumerable pre-poll surveys that were being conducted in the State.

He had cautioned that a lot of these surveys lack credibility and used by parties or candidates to underplay their opponents.

In fact, any citizen can log on to the internet and conduct their own pre-poll survey. Websites like www.poll-maker.com, www.easypolls.net, provide preset templates for conducting polls. These websites allow users to enter a question and choices. Poll makers can even determine the “look and feel” of the user interface by going “premium” to avail more features so that it looks professional.

There were two large fake surveys that had gone viral last year. One of them was made to look as if the British Broadcasting Corporation had commissioned it. The other claimed to be a ‘US government secret survey’. The former continues to do the rounds on WhatsApp with a logo of the BBC and a link. It ‘predicts’ a victory for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Closer home, prior to the Assembly elections, when speculations of early polls were doing the rounds, a fake survey attributed to NDTV and India Today was being spread on WhatsApp. It claimed that Congress would win 62 Assembly seats, and that TRS would win 42 with AIMIM taking seven.

As is evident, the surveys weren’t so accurate.

How to spot a fake survey

Make sure it looks professional: Check for mistakes like typos, check where the polling company is located, verify the reputation of the surveyor and their track record and they should have a website beyond Twitter

How was the poll conducted?

Most professional polls go beyond demographic questions, comparisons of two candidates. They would want to find out the reason behind voters leaning towards a candidate. The poll should answer why it has been conducted. The date when it was conducted should also be mentioned