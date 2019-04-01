Big three focus on six crucial segments

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A lot of enthusiasm has been generated in the public and also in political circles about the outcome of as many as six Lok Sabha seats in the State. The political analysts are of the view that the outcome in around 11 Lok Sabha segments out of the total 17 will be one-sided. With the assumption that 11 Lok Sabha seats will go into TRS and AIMIM kitty directly, all the three parties — TRS, Congress and BJP — are now concentrating on the remaining six seats.

The six seats which generated much political interest are Nalgonda, Chevella, Secunderabad, Khammam, Bhongir and Malkajgiri, where there will be a tough fight among the candidates in multi-cornered contests. With this, the people are eagerly discussing about the possible outcome of these six segments. Except in Khammam and Bhongir, where both TRS and Congress candidates are senior politicians, in the remaining four segments, it will be fight between seniors and novices. In Khammam Lok Sabha, the main fight will between ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Nama Nageswara Rao and Congress candidate Renuka Chowdhury.But, in Khammam the performance of the TRS in the Assembly election is very dismal. Only one MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar won on TRS ticket in the erstwhile Khammam district. With an eye on Lok Sabha polls, the TRS induced several opposition MLAs in Khammam district to TRS’ fold. However, it remains to be seen whether switching of loyalties by the Congress and TDP MLAs to TRS would benefit the pink party or not.

In Nalgonda Lok Sabha elections, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy himself is contesting. However, the TRS fielded Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy, who is a businessman. Reddy supported the TRS in the GHMC elections and requested Rao to allot the Lok Sabha ticket. It will be a fight between a seasoned politician and a novice in Nalgonda.

Banking on sympathy

Two strong candidates Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and sitting MP Boora Narsaiah Goud are contesting on the Congress and TRS tickets respectively in Bhongir Lok Sabha. BJP fielded PV Shyam Sundar Rao.

The sitting MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy joined from TRS to Congress and contesting on the Congress ticket this time from Chevella. The Congress is confident of winning the seat and AICC president Rahul Gandhi too addressed his first election meeting in Chevella. The TRS fielded a novice and a businessman G Ranjith Reddy.

The main fight will be between three candidates of BJP, TRS and Congress in Secunderabad. While, the TRS depending on its voting share in Assembly polls, fielded youngster Talasani Sai Kiran. Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav is contesting again on Congress ticket. The BJP strategically fielded former MLA G Kishan Reddy. However, in the Assembly elections, the TRS bagged all the seven Assembly segments in the Secunderabad LS segment.

The TRS leadership is of the view that the voter judgment in Lok Sabha will be more or less similar to Assembly elections. On the other hand, BJP’s Kishan Reddy, who lost narrowly in Assembly elections in Amberpet segment, is banking on sympathy. Considered as close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kishan Reddy can influence the voters to a maximum extent.

Big battle in biggest segment

It will be like a big battle in the country’s biggest Lok Sabha segment Malkajgiri, where the fight will between A Revanth Reddy (Congress), Marri Rajasekhar Reddy (TRS) and Naraparaju Ramchander Rao (BJP). While the Congress will be depending on Reddy and Seemandhra votes, the BJP candidate will be relying on the charisma of Narendra Modi and middle class voters.

TRS’ Marri Rajasekhar is banking on the TRS MLAs who won with the Seemandhra votes in the recent Assembly polls. Whether the Seemandhra voters will support TRS again or not will decide fate of the candidates in Malkajgiri.