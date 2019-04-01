EVMs to be used for polls at Nizamabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official. Polling for Nizamabad Parliament Constituency will be held with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and not with ballot paper, as proposed earlier. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued instructions to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana, Rajat Kumar, to make arrangements in this regard.

The poll panel also issued orders to M/s Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) for immediate supply of 26,820 Ballot Units (BUs), 2,240 Control Units (CUs) and 2,600 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) of M3 (latest version EVMs) to the CEO, Telangana.

As many as 185 candidates are in the fray, necessitating 12 balloting units of M3, or third-generation EVMs, which can cater to up to 384 candidates.