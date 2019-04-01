Former Congress leader P Sudhakar Reddy from Telangana joins BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress general secretary P Sudhakar Reddy and a "senior grassroots politician" from Telangana Sunday joined the BJP.

The senior Congress leader joined the BJP here in presence of its chief Amit Shah, hours after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP co-media in-charge Sanjay Mayukh.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav was also present when Reddy joined the party.

In a tweet, Madhav described Reddy as a senior and grassroots politician from Telangana.

BJP national Gen Secy Ram Madhav on P Sudhakara Reddy joining BJP: He has been a senior leader of the Congress party. Today, he has joined BJP&has decided to work under the leadership of Modiji. His joining BJP will strengthen the party in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/dmJk6ja8Qu — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

Reddy had held several important positions in the Congress, including that of a secretary in the All India Congress Committee.