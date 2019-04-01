Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi to ensure high-voltage campaign in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: High-voltage electioneering is set to beat Monday blues as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AICC president Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address multiple public meetings across the State. As in the past, the two leaders are set to rail allegations and counter-allegations throughout the day.

Modi is set to address a public meeting in Hyderabad. But ahead of that Rahul Gandhi will address three public meetings in the State — in Huzurnagar, Wanaparthy and Zaheerabad.

While Modi will visit the State on the day (Monday) of the public meeting, Rahul Gandhi — as per Congress party insiders — was scheduled to arrive here late on Sunday and stay overnight at a city hotel.

“He will be in the city from 9 pm today (Sunday). He chose to come early as he completed his meetings in Andhra Pradesh. Considering that he has three public meetings to address, he chose not to travel to New Delhi but stay in Hyderabad,” a party insider informed.

During his stay, Rahul Gandhil will hold a private meeting with TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and party’s Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia. During the meeting, TPCC leaders will brief Rahul Gandhi on party’s MLAs joining the TRS.

During the meeting, the leaders will have a serious discussion on the issue and analyse the reasons for the numerous Congress leaders joining TRS or BJP.

Interestingly, the BJP will rejoice more considering that senior leaders from TRS and Congress joined the saffron party. The likes of former MP AP Jithender Reddy and former minister DK Aruna are among the list.