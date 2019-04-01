Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi: AIMIM-TRS alliance is ‘organic’ and not ‘milawat’

He claimed that in the next five years, Congress will lose all its relevance in Telangana and the fight will only be between TRS and BJP.

Published: 01st April 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks at a meeting in Tolichowki on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While taking a dig at Congress-led Mahagathbandhan, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday described his party’s alliance with the TRS as an ‘organic’ one. Addressing a gathering here, amidst the heavy lighting, power cut and downpour, AIMIM chief said that the alliance in Telangana between TRS Secunderabad candidate Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, TRS MLC M S Prabhakar Rao (Dalit leader) and himself (sherwani) is not ‘mahamilavat’, but an ‘organic’ alliance.

He claimed that in the next five years, Congress will lose all its relevance in Telangana and the fight will only be between TRS and BJP. He also urged the people to not vote for BJP in the State as the emergence of BJP will lead to the emergence of Sangh parivar in Telangana.

Asaduddin Owaisi

