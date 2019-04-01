Home States Telangana

Ponguleti quits Cong, to join BJP

A day ahead of AICC president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings in the State, another senior leader deserted the grand old party.

Published: 01st April 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 10:18 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day ahead of AICC president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings in the State, another senior leader deserted the grand old party. Former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the party and announced his decision to join the BJP.
Sudhakar Reddy had completed his tenure as a Congress MLC on March 28.

Reddy in a letter addressed to AICC chief Rahul Gandhi wrote: “It is shocking to find that crores of rupees are sought for allocation of party tickets. This kind of commercialisation of ticket allocation in INC forced me to think about leaving the party.” The latest setback is set to dent to Congress prospects in Khammam parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha  polls.

Soon after quitting Congress, Sudhakar Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon and expressed his desire to join BJP, during a public meeting scheduled to be held in the city on Monday.

In his letter, the senior leader alleged that “money influence” has increased in the allocation of both Assembly election and Legislative Council seats. He further said that the party’s failure in the Assembly elections was due to the failure of State Congress leadership. Apart from this, it reportedly held that Sudhakar Reddy’s exit from the party was due to his candidature being snubbed for Parliamentary elections. His exit is set to hurt the Congress candidate from Khammam constituency Renuka Chowdhury. A majority of the MLA’s who left the Congress and joined the TRS in the recent time were from Khammam. And, with Sudhakar Reddy also leaving, the party will have the support of leaders like CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from Madhir Assembly constituency.

‘Greed for power’

TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy lambasted Sudhakar Reddy for criticising Congress and its leadership in his resignation letter. “Sudhakar Reddy was given several opportunities by Congress he could never win an election in his lifetime. This  (his quitting) shows his opportunistic approach and greed for power,” he said.

