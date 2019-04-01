Model Code: Rs 26 crore seized so far in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) implementation in State, a total of Rs 26 crore unaccounted cash, liquor, narcotic and drugs till Sunday morning. Of the total seizures, Rs 20.18 crore cash was seized by State Police (Rs 12.83 crore) and Income Tax department (Rs 7.35 crore).

A total of 9,102 litres liquor worth Rs 3.02 crore was also seized by the police and excise departments. Narcotic and drugs worth Rs 2.48 crore was seized by FS, SST and police.