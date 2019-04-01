Home States Telangana

Stumbling into Khammam quagmire

Congress candidate in Khammam, Renuka Chowdhury said that the people of Khammam would teach a lesson to those defected leaders, while launching her campaign at Nelakondapalli.

Published: 01st April 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress party candidate in Khammam Renuka Chowdhury visits Vanajeevi D Ramaiah, a man undergoing treatment after he was injured in a road accident in Khammam; (right) Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate in Khammam Nama Nageswara Rao, outgoing Parliamentarian Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Wyra MLA Ramulunaik at a poll campaign in Wyra on Sunday |Express

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has tried every trick in its book to get voters, and leaders of Khammam to switch loyalties. After the party’s dismal performance in the 2018 Assembly elections, when it won only one seat in the undivided district, TRS got several Opposition MLAs from the region to defect. It has even managed to turn pink Nama Nageswara Rao, a senior leader within the TDP, and is now fielding him from the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency. But sources within the party say defections haven’t worked so well; voters haven’t really changed their minds and remain loyal to Congress.

For instance, the current TRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao was with the TDP until a few days ago. The day he joined TRS was also the day he got the party’s ticket from Khammam. This development has upset almost every political player worth his salt. On the one hand, there is the TRS cadre that is upset at having been ignored for the ticket. Some TRS members spoke to Express and expressed doubt over Nageswara Rao’s ‘sincerity’. On the other hand, there are the followers Nama, who are scared of their leader not getting the support he needs to win Khammam.

In the Assembly elections, Nama had fought and lost, against TRS’ Puvvada Ajay Kumar at Khammam Assembly segment. TRS members ask whether Ajay Kumar and his followers will now cooperate with Nama. Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, the incumbent MP who has been snubbed by TRS, is another important player. In 2014, when Reddy was with YSRCP, he was Nama’s opponent. Now, Reddy finds himself in an awkward position of having to support a former opponent who also happens to be his replacement.

A few days ago Nama shocked everyone at a campaign meeting when he asked the people to vote for the cycle symbol (TDP). He was quick to realise his mistake. He later asked the people to cast their votes for car symbol.

‘Leaders are like chameleons’

Congress candidate in Khammam, Renuka Chowdhury said that the people of Khammam would teach a lesson to those defected leaders, while launching her campaign at Nelakondapalli. She said many leaders are like now ‘usaravelli’ (chameleon)

Khammam Khammam Lok Sabha constituency

