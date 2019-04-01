TRS all set to win in 16 Lok Sabha constituencies, predicts latest survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A latest survey, purportedly commissioned by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party between March 25 and 30, ascertaining opinions from different sections of people, suggests a comfortable sail through for the pink party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The survey claims TRS will comfortably secure all 16 parliamentary segments that it has set its eye on.

The survey suggests that seven of sitting TRS MPs, from Adilabad, Bhongir, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Warangal and Zahirabad constituencies, are preferred again, extensively.

It observes that in Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Malkajgiri and Peddapalle constituencies, voters are in favour of TRS nominees. Similarly, voters in Chevella and Nagarkurnool constituencies prefer TRS candidates over Congress candidates and in Secunderabad, voters are in favour of TRS candidate over the BJP candidate. It also suggests that voters in Hyderabad constituency favour AIMIM candidate.

According to the survey, 57.45 per cent of the voters sampled have preferred TRS where as only 28 per cent and 11.85 per cent have preferred Congress and BJP respectively. Left parties were preferred by only 1.45 per cent.

The survey was conducted among a sample size of 1,88,616 voters, of which 80,678 were female voters.

Among female voters, the survey claims 62.29 per cent are in favour of TRS where as among male voters 52.84 per cent are in favour of TRS.

The sampled voters comprised farmers, housewives, businessmen, students/youth, old aged, labourers and farm labourers, drivers, private employees, government employees, retired employees and settlers from Andhra Pradesh.

Significantly, 60.92 per cent of sampled voters among settlers from Andhra Pradesh have also preferred TRS, the survey claims.

Interestingly, among all the categories, State government employees are the ones who seem to be in favour of the Congress party with as much as 41 per cent preferring Congress and just 35.19 per cent favouring TRS.

Samples were randomly collected from as many as six to seven mandals/divisions in each Assembly segment and seven to nine villages/colonies in each mandal/division across the State.