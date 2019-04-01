Home States Telangana

TRS all set to win in 16 Lok Sabha constituencies, predicts latest survey

The survey suggests that seven of sitting TRS MPs, from Adilabad, Bhongir, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Warangal and Zahirabad constituencies, are preferred again, extensively.

Published: 01st April 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A latest survey, purportedly commissioned by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party between March 25 and 30, ascertaining opinions from different sections of people, suggests a comfortable sail through for the pink party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The survey claims TRS will comfortably secure all 16 parliamentary segments that it has set its eye on.

The survey suggests that seven of sitting TRS MPs, from Adilabad, Bhongir, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Warangal and Zahirabad constituencies, are preferred again, extensively.

It observes that in Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Malkajgiri and Peddapalle constituencies, voters are in favour of TRS nominees. Similarly, voters in Chevella and Nagarkurnool constituencies prefer TRS candidates over Congress candidates and in Secunderabad, voters are in favour of TRS candidate over the BJP candidate. It also suggests that voters in Hyderabad constituency favour AIMIM candidate.

According to the survey, 57.45 per cent of the voters sampled have preferred TRS where as only 28 per cent and 11.85 per cent have preferred Congress and BJP respectively. Left parties were preferred by only 1.45 per cent.

The survey was conducted among a sample size of 1,88,616 voters, of which 80,678 were female voters.
Among female voters, the survey claims 62.29 per cent are in favour of TRS where as among male voters 52.84 per cent are in favour of TRS.

The sampled voters comprised farmers, housewives, businessmen, students/youth, old aged, labourers and farm labourers, drivers, private employees, government employees, retired employees and settlers from Andhra Pradesh.

Significantly, 60.92 per cent of sampled voters among settlers from Andhra Pradesh have also preferred TRS, the survey claims.

Interestingly, among all the categories, State government employees are the ones who seem to be in favour of the Congress party with as much as 41 per cent preferring Congress and just 35.19 per cent favouring TRS.

Samples were randomly collected from as many as six to seven mandals/divisions in each Assembly segment and seven to nine villages/colonies in each mandal/division across the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp