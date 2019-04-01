Home States Telangana

We must win 16 seats to prove Telangana’s might at Centre: KT Rama Rao

Government hospitals under the TRS government have been developed on par with private hospitals and as a result the patient turnout has also increased, claimed KTR.

Published: 01st April 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

TRS party working president K T Rama Rao addressing a public meeting along with Karimnagar LS poll candidate B Vinod Kumar in Sircilla on Sunday |Express

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: TRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao said that the pink party must win at least 16 seats in the upcoming Parliamentary polls to show Telangana’s might at the Centre. He was addressing a public meeting in Ghambhiraopet mandal along with Karimnagar MP candidate B Vinod Kumar on Sunday. “Wherever we go, people are asking us when the Car would form the Sarkar at Delhi. These elections are crucial. If TRS has 16 MPs at the Centre, we will strengthen our Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and give it a national status,” said KTR.

The TRS leader alleged that the Mid Manair project was put on hold by the Congress party and that the TRS party completed the project with utmost commitment when it came to power. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has initiated several irrigation projects in State. Many governments have come and gone during the last 70 years without leaving any concrete footprints in terms of development. KCR has achieved that in just 5 years,” he said.

Speaking about TRS’ welfare schemes, KTR said: “Our neighbouring states too are following Telangana’s footsteps by adopting our schemes.”

