Reddy considers Dattatreya his guru. He recalled that he and Dattatreya had begun their political career in the same room at the BJP party office.

G Kishan Reddy, BJP’s candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

By Ajay Moses
HYDERABAD: If KCR won on the basis of Telangana sentiment, we will win on Narendra Modi sentiment,” says G Kishan Reddy, the BJP’s candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, where he wishes to replace senior party leader and incumbent MP Bandaru Dattatreya.

“Dattatreya and I are no different. We started our political life together from the same room. He guided me then, he guides me now as well,” said Reddy, dismissing rumours of souring relations between the two leaders.

While not stranger to politics, it is the first Parliamentary elections for the three-time MLA from Amberpet. Reddy believes his party’s abysmal performance in the recently-concluded Assembly elections will not hurt his or his party’s chances of winning. It may be recalled that BJP won only one seat in the Assembly.

Reddy said that before every elections, TRS leaders act as if they are ‘possessed’. “They (TRS leaders) use unparliamentary language and lower the quality of discourse,” he said. He slammed KCR for the way he criticised Modi. “’I feel like beating up Modi’. Who says susch things,” he said.

TRS has fielded a new face against you. Do you think this will be an advantage for you?  
KCR has established a Rs 100 crore club. He gave tickets to those who spend more than Rs 100 crore. It is an advantage for me as a lot of people know about my background and the work I have done.  

What are the issues in Secunderabad?
More than civic issues, people want Modi to be the Prime Minister. But I will ensure that taxpayers get required amenities, be it roads or highways.

According to KCR, BJP won’t get more than 150 seats in the Lok Sabha. Your comment.
Nobody needs to believe whatever KCR says. In the Assembly, he praises the prime minister but in public meetings he criticises him. He promised to make a Dalit the CM but instead he became the CM.

Have you been promised a Union Cabinet berth if you win?
It is too early to say anything now. But the more seats we win in Telangana, the better will be the representation.

Your party won just one Parliamentary seat (in Telangana) in the 2014 elections. What are the prospects now?
We made some strategic mistakes that I cannot disclose in 2014. But Narendra Modi is now popular in rural areas. It was only among the youth back then.

Why is KCR attacking BJP?
If we do not have any strength in the State, why does KCR criticise us? It is because he is aware of BJP’s strength in the State.

