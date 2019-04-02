8,510 arms deposited with cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 8,510 arms license holders have deposited their weapons with police across Telangana as on April 1. The Election Commission of India had directed departments concerned across the country to get license holders to deposit their weapons ahead of the Lok Sabha election.As part of enforcement work for the elections, police bound over as many as 85,674 persons in connection with the 18,996 cases across the State. On Monday alone, at least 64 persons were bound over in 13 cases at different places.