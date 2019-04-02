Telangana: Battle between a local & non-local in Peddapalli

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Peddapalli is a rather strange constituency. Until 2014, every winner here has been a non-local. In fact, even runners-up have been non-locals. It was TRS’ Balka Suman that ended this pattern in the last elections. This time, one could say, the fight for Peddapalli is between TRS’ B Venkatesh Netha, a local, and Congress’ A Chandrasekhar, a non-local. Both of them are newcomers when it comes to Parliamentary elections. This had last happened in 2009.

The patterns don’t end there. Throughout the history of Peddapalli constituency, it has been won invariably by candidates belonging to the party in power in the State. Since its inception in 1962, Peddapalli has been won by Congress nine times, Telugu Desam Party three times and once each by Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Telangana Praja Samithi. In 2014, TRS’ Balka Suman won with a record majority of 2,91,158 votes against Congress strongman G Vivek. Vivek himself had won the seat in 2009; he later joined TRS.

Venkatesh is new to TRS, he had been with Congress until a few days ago. In the recent Assembly elections, he contested, and lost, at Chennur. He was defeated by none other than Balka Suman, the man he wishes to replace in the Lok Sabha. Venkatesh’s opponent from Congress, A Chandrasekhar, has been an Independent MLA and a minister in the past.

Peddapalli constituency is spread over four revenue district, covering an important industrial corridor. Several massive companies such as NTPC and Fertiliser Corporation of India (FCI) have their units here. The coal mines in the region support a large section of the populace as well. Since the Godavari river flows through the region, the Telangana government’s ambitious and massive Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), is also likely to influence voters in the region.

A destination for Tourism

In the recent past, the State government has made considerable effort to develop Peddapalli as a tourist destination. Important sites include the Ramagiri Fort, Kotilingala, Kaleswara Muktheswara Temple in Kaleshwaram, Sri Laxminarsimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri, Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Odela, Agastheswara Swamy Temple in Chennur, Gandhari Fort in Mandamarri, a few Buddhist sites, and L Madugu (crocodile sanctuary). The State government’s massive Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Bhupalpally district too is expected to boost tourism in the region.

Sensitive

Peddapalli has Maoist-affected regions, mostly bordering the States of Maharashtra and Chattisgarh. Officials have identified 211 polling stations as ‘sensitive’ and 63 as ‘extremist affected’