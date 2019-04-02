e-Office system to be introduced in 68 new ULBs

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Municipal Administration Department has decided to introduce e-Office system in all the newly-constituted 68 Urban Local Bodies in the State to ensure effective administration and timely clearance of files and applications for the convenience of people.

The e-Office, that has been functioning successfully in all the old 72 ULBs, would now be extended to the new ULBs as well.e-Office is an office automation system designed for government departments and others to enable a paperless office by scanning, registering and routing all the inward correspondences.

A training programme on e-Office was conducted for the new ULB commissioners and the data entry operators of the ULBs at the office of DMA two days ago to get them acquainted with the system.

Besides aiding transparent and effective administration, the e-Office system will save a lot of time both for officials and the public. From the officials’ perspective, e-Office will help in increasing their efficiency levels and accountability as well.

Officials pointed out that with e-Office, duplication of document and wasteful expenditure on paper can be avoided as all the work is done online. It also offers long-term benefits in governance. As file movement becomes faster, it also brings in accountability to the system.

Another benefit of e-Office is that the system is tamper-proof. It would pave the way for reducing the turnaround time and providing effective resource management to improve the quality of administration, the officials added. They also said that file tracking would be easier and human involvement in carrying files between departments would be reduced.

‘Transparent and efficient’

