Justice league

By Express News Service

HC relief to TSIIC in Unitech case

In some relief to the State government and its industrial infrastructure corporation (TSIIC), a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to refund the actual amount of `165 crore to Unitech Limited Company and to pay the interest component on it from the year 2015 instead of 2007 as was directed earlier by a single judge.The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasekher Reddy was partly allowing the appeal filed by TSIIC and the State government against the single judge order who directed the State to pay dues to the company of `660.55 crore which included interest component of `495 crore. After hearing the appeal, the bench partly allowed the appeal by directing the State to refund the actual amount of `165 crore and to pay the interest component from the year 2015.

Group II exam: HC reserves order

A division bench of Telangana HC on Monday reserved its orders in batch of appeals filed against a single judge order relating to Group-II post exam which was held to fill 1,032 posts as per the notification issued on Dec 30, 2015 and supplementary notification on Sept 1, 2016. On earlier occasion, the bench passed interim order granting stay on the single judge order. On Oct 12 last year, a single judge directed the TSPSC not to take into consideration the subject answer sheets wherein double bubbling by the candidates took place. Later,the judge ordered to award marks for those who have given answers to 19 questions which were removed earlier due to dispute, and to revise the list in the ratio of 1:2. Several appeals have been filed over this. After hearing both sides, the bench reserved its orders on the issue.