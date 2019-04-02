Modi, Rahul slam each other; must salute their mouths: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday alleged PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were confusing people by accusing each other of wrongdoing.

Addressing an election meeting in Godavarikhani, the TRS chief said: “(Modi and Rahul) are slamming each other. We have to salute their mouths. But why are they accusing each other? Why are they fighting with each other? The secret behind this is to confuse the people. The BJP and Congress ruled the country most of the time. For a brief period, other parties ruled the state. But Modi and Rahul accuse each other, refusing to take responsibility for the country’s under-development,” KCR said.

When Rahul and Modi blame each other, people might vote for one or the other, so either of them alone would stay in power, the CM asserted. “But what impact would it have if one Sannasi is gone and other comes to power? The Deendayal name to schemes will be replaced with Gandhi or Jawaharlal Nehru. There will be no change for us,” KCR said.

He further called upon the people not to be hoodwinked by Modi and Rahul. “This time, neither the Congress nor the BJP will come to power. The regional parties will form the government. Give me 16 MPs. I will change the direction and pace of the country with the help of other regional parties,” the TRS chief claimed.

He alleged the BJP and Congress were responsible for under-development, and mooted “qualitative” change in national politics. “Several villages do not get drinking water and power. This is not because of lack of water or power in the country. The ability to distribute them to all the people is lacking. There is no vision. We have to bring black money into circulation. It will boost the economy. But, whenever the Central government announced voluntary discloser scheme (VDS) it announced 70 per cent tax. When a tax evader failed to pay 30 per cent tax, how would he pay 70 per cent tax. So, black money will not come into circulation in the country even after the VDS. In a small country like Indonesia, they announced just 4 per cent tax on black money. Thus, Indonesia got 24 lakh crore into circulation,” Rao explained.

Meanwhile, the TRS chief said there were almost no people at the election meetings addressed by Rahul and the BJP in the State on Monday. “There are only 3,000 to 5,000 people at Rahul Gandhi’s meetings. Even Modi is waiting outside without coming to the public meeting venue in Hyderabad. They don’t enjoy the support of the people,” Rao said.

Rao promised that setting up of a medical college at Ramagundam would be sanctioned. He also said Chennur would be made a revenue division, and he would bring in a new Revenue Act.