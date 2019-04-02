Home States Telangana

Rahul Gandhi may return to Telangana on April 8

Rahul Gandhi has so far covered four Lok Sabha segments in the State.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:32 AM

Rahul Gandhi (Photo | INC / Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the State again on April 8 to conduct roadshows in Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Bhongir as well as to address two public meetings in Adilabad and Mancherial. Bhongir Congress MP candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, along with his brother and MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, called on Rahul Gandhi here on Monday and requested him to return to Telangana for campaign and conduct roadshows in key Lok Sabha segments.

Rahul Gandhi responded positively, Venkat Reddy said and added: “We have also requested Rahul to address more election meetings in Adilabad and Mancherial (covering Peddapalli) LS segments. Rahul Gandhi may visit the State on April 8 again.”

Rahul Gandhi has so far covered four Lok Sabha segments in the State. He addressed the first meeting in Chevella and three meetings on Monday in Wanaparthy, Huzurnagar and Zaheerabad segments.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Telangana roadshow Telangana Congress rally Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

