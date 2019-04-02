Home States Telangana

SCCL registers 21 per cent increase in turnover at Rs 25,828 crore this fiscal

According to SCCL, the mining major also witnessed the highest-ever turnover, coal transport and coal production in the just concluded financial year.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Singareni coal mine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State-run Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) on Monday said it has registered a 21 per cent increase in its turnover at `25,828 crore for the year ended March, 2019, as against `21,323 crore achieved in the previous financial year.

According to SCCL, the mining major also witnessed the highest-ever turnover, coal transport and coal production in the just concluded financial year.While coal transport was up at 67.67 mt, up 5 per cent over 64.61 mt last year, coal production shot up 4 per cent at 64.4 mt as against 62 mt, said N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director, SCCL.

All eleven areas of Singareni saw an increase in coal production and transport and has supplied to various power projects it tied up without any hurdles, including Telangana power projects and projects in other States.

As per the agreements, it supplied coal to Andhra Pradesh (78 lakh tonnes), Tamil Nadu (8.4 lakh tonnes), Karnataka (54 lakh tonnes) and Maharashtra (42 lakh tonnes), he said.

While SCCL supplied 37 lakh tonnes of coal to captive industrial power plants, 29 lakh tonnes was given to cement industries, 15.6 lakh tonnes to small industries and 47 lakh tonnes to ceramics and 2,000 other industries.

Meanwhile, railways played a crucial role stepping up coal transport to  various locations.Coal transport through rail rakes rose 19.7 per cent at 12,372 rakes in FY19 as against 10,422 rakes in FY18. Sridhar said the average coal transport increased to 34 railway rakes per day from last year’s 28.5 railway rakes per day.

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd

