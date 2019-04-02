SCR records highest ever freight loading

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE South Central Railway (SCR) has set a record in 2018-19 by showcasing the best ever annual freight loading performance in the history of the zone. The SCR has reached the mark of 122.51 million tonnes (MTs) loading, while its previous best was 116.80 MTs during the 2014-15 financial year.The 19.47 MTs loading contributed by SCR in the current year is the best incremental loading among all zones of the Indian Railways and is also the highest incremental loading in the history of SCR.

It has also surpassed the stiff targets set by Railway Board by loading 10 per cent more than the target. As a result, the zone has crossed the `10,000 crore mark in freight loading for the first time since its inception.