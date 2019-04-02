Home States Telangana

TDP finished, Congress is history: KT Rama Rao

TRS leader Rama Rao says all ‘committed leaders’ are joining pink party as it is like a ‘jeeva nadi’ .

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao and MLA Harish Rao welcome V Sunitha Laxma Reddy into the party at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday | Satya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mocking both TDP and Congress, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the TDP was liquidated from the Telangana (TDP Khatam Ayindi) as it did not field its candidates in the Lok Sabha elections and the Congress was “gatam” (a thing of past) in the State.

After welcoming one more senior Congress leader, this time former minister V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, into the pink party fold at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Rama Rao said: “TDP khatam, Congress gatam and TRS is like a jeeva nadi (TDP finished, Congress is in the past and TRS is like a perennial river)”.  
Speaking on the occasion, which saw Sunitha Laxma Reddy joining TRS along with large number of her followers, Rama Rao said “like all the tributaries would join Godavari, all the committed leaders are joining TRS now”. Stating that influential leaders who have good contacts with the people are joining TRS, he said: “Sunitha is a committed leader. She too joined TRS.”

The TRS working president assured that Godavari waters would be provided to one lakh acres in Narsapur Assembly segment too. He called upon the people to support TRS candidates in all the 16 Lok Sabha segments. “The BJP and the Congress are national parties technically. In fact, they are big size regional parties.”

He also claimed that the TRS would get huge majority in Medak Lok Sabha segment and added that they would try to surpass Medak’s majority in Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat.

TRS more strengthened: Harish

Meanwhile, former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao said that the Congress and BJP have no support in Telangana.The TRS would be in power for next 20 to 30 years, Harish Rao said. The Congress workers had no faith in Congress leaders. That was why they were joiningTRS. If there was no chance in TRS, some Congress leaders were joining BJP. But, the situation of BJP and Congress in Telangana was pitiable.

“Both these parties are not counting the seats they are likely to win. They are counting for their votes. It remains to be seen in how many places the BJP and the Congress candidates will get their deposits,” Harish Rao said.He also claimed that Congress is even facing crisis in mobilising their workers.

“For Rahul Gandhi’s meeting in Zaheerabad today, the Congress arranged chairs for 15,000 people. But only 5,000 chairs were filled. With the joining of Sunitha, the TRS is further strengthened in Medak Lok Sabha segment,” Harish Rao said.

Sunitha Laxma Reddy, on her part, said that there is no recognition for sincere workers and leaders in the Congress.“That is the reason I have joined TRS, I have joined the party for the development Medak district. Majority of the people are with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. I believe that the Narsapur Assembly will get Godavari waters through Kaleshwaram project,” she said.Former Deputy Speaker M Padma Devender Reddy was present on the occasion.

