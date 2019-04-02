Home States Telangana

TDP will support Renuka Chowdhury , Nama Nageswara Rao will be defeated: Machha Nageswara Rao

In this situation, the TDP will support Congress candidate Renuka Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress candidate Renuka Chowdhury speaks to the advocates in Khammam on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While expressing his anger over Nama Nageswara Rao’s decision to join TRS, TDP’s lone MLA in the State Machha Nageswara Rao said that the yellow party will support Congress candidate in Khammam Renuka Chowdhury in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with the party leaders and workers here on Monday, the Aswaraopeta MLA alleged that Nama Nageswara Rao had left TDP for TRS only to protect his properties and get the cases registered against him withdrawn. “People will no more trust Nama Nageswara Rao as he had urged the people to defeat TRS in the recent Assembly elections.

Even TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during last December Assembly polls asked the people not to cast their votes to Nama Nageswara Rao saying ‘if you vote for him he will only put namalu (cheat)’ and escape,” he said.

“But now Chandrasekhar Rao allotted the Parliamentary ticket to same Nama Nageswara Rao. It is ridiculous. During Assembly elections, Khammam TRS MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar went door to door and campaigned against Nama Nageswara Rao, and now how can he ask the people to vote for Nama Nageswara Rao.”

Nama recalls his role in TS formation

Khammam: TRS candidate from Khammam LS constituency Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday said that TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would play an important role at the Centre after the elections. “Regional parties can’t stay restricted to their States,” he said.  Speaking to walkers at the Pavillion Grounds and Sardar Patel Stadium in the town, Nageswara Rao asked the people to vote for Telangana Rashtra Samithi. He recalled his own contribution to the statehood movement wherein he voted in favour of Telangana formation on the AP Reorganisation Bill, 2014.

