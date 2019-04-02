Top Maoist commander, two others arrested in Telangana

By ANI

BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM (Telangana): The state police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a top Maoist battalion commander along with two others.

Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police (SP), said: "On Monday, we arrested three Maoists S Soma, M Hidma and Mohammed Qader."

Dutt said: "S Soma was a very active member of the CPI Maoist and also a commander of military action battalion."

"Soma has also participated in many operations against the security forces and was also recently involved in an encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel," said Dutt.

"M Hidma was also an active member of the Maoist party and worked as a supplier to the party. Mohammed Qader has footwear and hardware shops in the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh," he said.

According to SP, Qader has been supplying explosives, uniforms and other things to the Maoists for the past couple of years.

Police said a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) including Telangana Protection Act and Explosives Act. They have been sent to the judicial custody.