Home States Telangana

Top Maoist commander, two others arrested in Telangana

'Soma has also participated in many operations against the security forces and was also recently involved in an encounter with the CRPF personnel,' said Dutt.

Published: 02nd April 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM (Telangana): The state police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a top Maoist battalion commander along with two others.

Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police (SP), said: "On Monday, we arrested three Maoists S Soma, M Hidma and Mohammed Qader."

Dutt said: "S Soma was a very active member of the CPI Maoist and also a commander of military action battalion."

"Soma has also participated in many operations against the security forces and was also recently involved in an encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel," said Dutt.

"M Hidma was also an active member of the Maoist party and worked as a supplier to the party. Mohammed Qader has footwear and hardware shops in the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh," he said.

According to SP, Qader has been supplying explosives, uniforms and other things to the Maoists for the past couple of years.

Police said a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) including Telangana Protection Act and Explosives Act. They have been sent to the judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Sunil Dutt CPI Maoist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp