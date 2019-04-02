Tribal man steps on bomb set up for security forces in Telangana, dies

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A 45-year-old tribal man was killed on Tuesday after he allegedly stepped on a pressure-activated bomb in Muknur-Doli forest area of Venkatapuram mandal, Mulugu district.S Pentaiah of Muknur village had reportedly stepped on a bomb planted by Maoists to target security personnel who usually comb the area on a regular basis.

Muknur CI Naresh said Pentaiah and three other villagers went into the forest to collect firewood for cooking. He accidentally stepped on the bomb that killed him almost instantaneously.The three men who saw Pentaiah die then returned to their village and informed the police. “We have sent a team to try and find out more details. They will also look for more mines, if any, that have planted in the forest,” said Naresh.

2 Maoists, one supporter held in Bhadrachalam

Dummagudem police and CRPF personnel jointly arrested two Maoists and one Maoist supporter from Yesvin foot wear shop in Laxminagaram village in Bhadrachalam on Monday. Police have also arrested the shop owner, who used to supply, all the types of materials to Maoists, including explosives.