Home States Telangana

Tribal man steps on bomb set up for security forces in Telangana, dies

A 45-year-old tribal man was killed on Tuesday after he allegedly stepped on a pressure-activated bomb in Muknur-Doli forest area of Venkatapuram mandal, Mulugu district.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A 45-year-old tribal man was killed on Tuesday after he allegedly stepped on a pressure-activated bomb in Muknur-Doli forest area of Venkatapuram mandal, Mulugu district.S Pentaiah of Muknur village had reportedly stepped on a bomb planted by Maoists to target security personnel who usually comb the area on a regular basis.

Muknur CI Naresh said Pentaiah and three other villagers went into the forest to collect firewood for cooking. He accidentally stepped on the bomb that killed him almost instantaneously.The three men who saw Pentaiah die then returned to their village and informed the police. “We have sent a team to try and find out more details. They will also look for more mines, if any, that have planted in the forest,” said Naresh.

2 Maoists, one supporter held in Bhadrachalam

Dummagudem police and CRPF personnel jointly arrested two Maoists and one Maoist supporter from Yesvin foot wear shop in Laxminagaram village in Bhadrachalam on Monday. Police have also arrested the shop owner, who used to supply, all the types of materials to Maoists, including explosives. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pressure-activated bomb tribal man death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp