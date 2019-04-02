Telangana MPs silent on LGBTQI issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One. This is the number of questions that Telangana’s 17 MPs have managed to ask about the LGBTQI community on the floor of the Lok Sabha in the last five years. The singular MP being discussed in Chevella’s Konda Vishweswar Reddy, who had asked the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on whether any laws have been enacted for the welfare of the Transgender community.

As is evident, TS MPs have barely discussed about a community that has 40,000 members in the State.

In fact, activists point out that even after the ‘reading down’ of Section 377 by the Supreme Court in 2018, that legalized Same-Sex relationships, no bill was introduced to give the community equal civil rights.

“The reading down of the criminal aspect of Section 377 was just part of the whole effort. We still need Members of Parliament to bring various civil legislations that will help the LGBTQI community to marry, adopt and divorce legally,” noted Sandy, an activist.

Others note that the Rights of Transgender Persons Bill, 2014, which is a non-discriminatory bill passed unanimously in Rajya Sabha in 2015, was not pushed for by these MPs. They had also failed to protest against the widely criticised Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) 2018 Bill.

Activists believe the main reason the community is ignored by lawmakers in due to the lack of representation "Most transgender persons are counted as women or as men as many still haven't been given their ID cards in their self identified gender despite application. For various reasons, many have their ID cards on their gender and name assigned at birth and not necessarily in their self-identified gender or as transgender. Due to this, we may have only a thousand odd voters showing as transgender in Telangana. In reality, we are 1.5 % - 2 % of the population," added Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli, a transgender activist.