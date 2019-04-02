Home States Telangana

Telangana MPs silent on LGBTQI issues

As is evident, TS MPs have barely discussed about a community that has 40,000 members in the State.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One. This is the number of questions that Telangana’s 17 MPs have managed to ask about the LGBTQI community on the floor of the Lok Sabha in the last five years. The singular MP being discussed in Chevella’s Konda Vishweswar Reddy, who had asked the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on whether any laws have been enacted for the welfare of the Transgender community.

As is evident, TS MPs have barely discussed about a community that has 40,000 members in the State.
In fact, activists point out that even after the ‘reading down’ of Section 377 by the Supreme Court in 2018, that legalized Same-Sex relationships, no bill was introduced to give the community equal civil rights.
“The reading down of the criminal aspect of Section 377 was just part of the whole effort. We still need Members of Parliament to bring various civil legislations that will help the LGBTQI community to marry, adopt and divorce legally,” noted Sandy, an activist.  

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Others note that the Rights of Transgender Persons Bill, 2014, which is a non-discriminatory bill passed unanimously in Rajya Sabha in 2015, was not pushed for by these MPs. They had also failed to protest against the widely criticised Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) 2018 Bill.

Activists believe the main reason the community is ignored by lawmakers in due to the lack of representation "Most transgender persons are counted as women or as men as many still haven't been given their ID cards in their self identified gender despite application.  For various reasons, many have their ID cards on their gender and name assigned at birth and not necessarily in their self-identified gender or as transgender. Due to this, we may have only a thousand odd voters showing as transgender in Telangana.  In reality, we are 1.5 % - 2 % of the population," added Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli, a transgender activist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Section 377 LGBTQI Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp