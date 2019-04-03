Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Narendra Modi over ‘communal’ comments

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not taking cognisance of an alleged communal statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 03rd April 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks while campaigning for TRS candidate Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not taking cognisance of an alleged communal statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  He also slammed PM Modi for claiming that the “steering” of TRS’ car was in AIMIM’s control by saying that the
Prime Minister had a problem with it because “the drivers were Muslims”. 

Speaking at a public rally in support of TRS’ Chevella MP candidate Ranjith Reddy, Owaisi reserved the choicest of Dakhni Hyderabadi colloquial terms for Prime Minister Modi, who had delivered a speech in the city on Monday criticising AIMIM for not developing Old City and saying that TRS was being controlled by the party.

With terms like “baigan ku bolu”, and phrases like “pasha, inko kuch nei malum, ye tubelight hain” directed at Modi, Owaisi said that Modi had questioned the term of “Hindu terrorism”and asked why Election Commission had not taken cognisance of the matter. He indicated that the ECI would have reacted differently if he had said something similar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Election Commission of India communal statement Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp