Asaduddin Owaisi slams Narendra Modi over ‘communal’ comments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not taking cognisance of an alleged communal statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also slammed PM Modi for claiming that the “steering” of TRS’ car was in AIMIM’s control by saying that the

Prime Minister had a problem with it because “the drivers were Muslims”.

Speaking at a public rally in support of TRS’ Chevella MP candidate Ranjith Reddy, Owaisi reserved the choicest of Dakhni Hyderabadi colloquial terms for Prime Minister Modi, who had delivered a speech in the city on Monday criticising AIMIM for not developing Old City and saying that TRS was being controlled by the party.

With terms like “baigan ku bolu”, and phrases like “pasha, inko kuch nei malum, ye tubelight hain” directed at Modi, Owaisi said that Modi had questioned the term of “Hindu terrorism”and asked why Election Commission had not taken cognisance of the matter. He indicated that the ECI would have reacted differently if he had said something similar.