Home States Telangana

ED attaches properties worth Rs 315 crore of Sujana Group of companies

The total loss caused to the consortium of banks amount to`364 crore.

Published: 03rd April 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major blow to the TDP and its MP YS Chowdary ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached movable and immovable properties of Hyderabad-based Viceroy Hotels Ltd worth Rs 315 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a bank fraud case. The hotel chain is promoted by YS Chowdary, the former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP.

ED has taken up the investigation based on a case registered by CBI’s Bank Security and Frauds Cell (BS&FC) Bengaluru unit against M/s Best & Crompton Engineering Pvt. Ltd (BCEPL) and their officials, who entered into a criminal conspiracy during the period from 2010 to 2013 for defrauding/ cheating Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank.

The total loss caused to the consortium of banks amount to Rs 364 crore. As BCEPL is a part of Sujana Group of Companies, searches were carried out at various places and New Delhi at the residential and business premises of the key officials of BCEPL as well as other companies of Sujana Group. During these searches documents and electronic devices were seized.  In the business premises of Sujana Group at Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,  Hyderabad, 124 rubber stamps of different companies and entities were seized, ED officials said.

Investigations under PMLA revealed that several shell companies were floated and money was circulated among the companies using bogus invoices and part of loan amount was diverted to one M/s Mahal Hotels, a shell company floated by the Sujana Group.

‘‘After circuitous transactions finally the amounts were paid to M/s Viceroy Hotels Ltd in the guise of Business Transaction Agreement between M/s Viceroy Hotels Ltd and M/s Mahal Hotels Pvt. Ltd,’’ officials said. During the investigation, M/s Viceroy Hotels, Hyderabad, admitted their liability towards M/s Mahal Hotels as Rs 315 crore. “Accordingly, the properties of Viceroy Hotels Ltd., to the extent of `315 crores were provisionally attached under the provisions of PMLA. Investigations are in progress, said an official release from the ED.

PMLA inquiries
Investigations under PMLA revealed that several shell companies were floated and money was circulated among the companies using bogus invoices and part of loan amount was diverted to one M/s Mahal Hotels, a shell company floated by the Sujana Group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp