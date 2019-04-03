Home States Telangana

HC raps police for inaction, asks to hand over baby to mother

Being a single parent she faced difficulty to prepare for competitive exam and searched for a caretaker for her child.

Published: 03rd April 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Expressing displeasure with negligence of the police in taking action on a complaint, a division bench of Telangana HC on Tuesday directed the police concerned to handover the infant, who was in the custody of a third person, to her biological mother and to file a charge sheet before the lower court concerned by April 4.

The bench was passing this order in a habeas corpus petition filed by Shavanarshi Reddy complaining of inaction by the police on the complaint lodged by her against those who sold her baby girl to a third person. As for the case, the petitioner had a love marriage in 2014 and after some period differences arose between the two and she was left alone. She gave birth to a baby girl in Nov 2016. 

Being a single parent she faced difficulty to prepare for competitive exam and searched for a caretaker for her child. A couple - Narender and Lalitha contacted her and assured of taking care of the  baby After completion of her exam, she contacted the couple for bringing her child back to her house, but there was no response. 

When she visited their place, the couple denied of taking her baby and warned her of dire consequences. Later  she came to know that the couple had sold away her baby to a third person, she lodged a complaint with the local police. 

On earlier occasion, pursuant to the court direction the police found the baby and produced the girl before the court and later handed over to Sishu Vihar  at Yousufguda in the city.
 The bench directed the police to hand over the baby to the mother and posted the matter to April 4 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp