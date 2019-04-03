HC raps police for inaction, asks to hand over baby to mother

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with negligence of the police in taking action on a complaint, a division bench of Telangana HC on Tuesday directed the police concerned to handover the infant, who was in the custody of a third person, to her biological mother and to file a charge sheet before the lower court concerned by April 4.

The bench was passing this order in a habeas corpus petition filed by Shavanarshi Reddy complaining of inaction by the police on the complaint lodged by her against those who sold her baby girl to a third person. As for the case, the petitioner had a love marriage in 2014 and after some period differences arose between the two and she was left alone. She gave birth to a baby girl in Nov 2016.

Being a single parent she faced difficulty to prepare for competitive exam and searched for a caretaker for her child. A couple - Narender and Lalitha contacted her and assured of taking care of the baby After completion of her exam, she contacted the couple for bringing her child back to her house, but there was no response.

When she visited their place, the couple denied of taking her baby and warned her of dire consequences. Later she came to know that the couple had sold away her baby to a third person, she lodged a complaint with the local police.

On earlier occasion, pursuant to the court direction the police found the baby and produced the girl before the court and later handed over to Sishu Vihar at Yousufguda in the city.

The bench directed the police to hand over the baby to the mother and posted the matter to April 4 for further hearing.