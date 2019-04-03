Nation needs a responsible leader not ‘chowkidar’: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP’s religious-based politics, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said, “in 2014, Modi said he was a ‘chai wala’ and now he was saying that he was a ‘chowkidar. But, the nation today needs a zimmedar (responsible) and Imandar (loyal) leader”. Addressing a several roadshows in Malkjaigiri Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, while campaigning for TRS MP candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Rama Rao appealed to the people to ‘think wisely and choose their leader’.

“The entire country is talking about the development of Telangana,” Rama Rao said and added that many states are emulating welfare schemes of Telangana now. KTR asserted that PM Narendra Modi never responded to the requests of the State government. He accused the Centre of ignoring recommendations of NITI Aayog to sanction Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha.

Modi completely failed in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana, he alleged.

IT Park in Malkajgiri

Accusing the Centre of “always ignoring Telangana”, Rama Rao said: “To develop Telangana, we need more of TRS MPs in Delhi who can strongly fight for the interests of the State.”Taking a dig at Congress and BJP, KTR said that both are restricted to North India and were no longer national parties. “If you vote for Congress, Rahul Gandhi will benefit and if you vote for BJP, PM Narendra Modi will benefit. But if you vote for TRS, people of Telangana would receive the benefits,” he said.

Seeking support for TRS candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, who will be taking on Congress contestant A Revanth Reddy, KTR said: “On one side there is an educationalist and on the other side there is a person who was caught in ‘cash for vote’ case. Think carefully and vote for the right person”. As an election promise, KTR mentioned that he would work towards setting up an IT Park in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment. KTR said that the victory in the Lok Sabha elections would make TRS the deciding factor in national politics.

Drone used, police case registered

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Tuesday registered a case against the organiser of a rally and the operator of a drone camera for using it to shoot visuals of a roadshow headlined by TRS working president KT Rama Rao. Police on bandobast duty noticed the drone and confiscated it immediately.