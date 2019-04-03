Home States Telangana

Nation needs a responsible leader not ‘chowkidar’: KTR

Modi completely failed in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana, he alleged.  

Published: 03rd April 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

TRS, KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao speaks during a roadshow at Nacharam in Hyderabad. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP’s religious-based politics, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said, “in 2014, Modi said he was a ‘chai wala’ and now he was saying that he was a ‘chowkidar. But, the nation today needs a zimmedar (responsible) and Imandar (loyal) leader”. Addressing a several roadshows in Malkjaigiri Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, while campaigning for TRS MP candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Rama Rao appealed to the people to ‘think wisely and choose their leader’. 

“The entire country is talking about the development of Telangana,” Rama Rao said and added that many states are emulating welfare schemes of Telangana now. KTR asserted that PM Narendra Modi never responded to the requests of the State government. He accused the Centre of ignoring recommendations of NITI Aayog to sanction Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha.

Modi completely failed in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana, he alleged.  

IT Park in Malkajgiri
Accusing the Centre of “always ignoring Telangana”, Rama Rao said: “To develop Telangana, we need more of TRS MPs in Delhi who can strongly fight for the interests of the State.”Taking a dig at Congress and BJP, KTR said that both are restricted to North India and were no longer national parties. “If you vote for Congress, Rahul Gandhi will benefit and if you vote for BJP, PM Narendra Modi will benefit. But if you vote for TRS, people of Telangana would receive the benefits,” he said.  

Seeking support for TRS candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, who will be taking on Congress contestant A Revanth Reddy, KTR said: “On one side there is an educationalist and on the other side there is a person who was caught in ‘cash for vote’ case. Think carefully and vote for the right person”.  As an election promise, KTR mentioned that he would work towards setting up an IT Park in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment. KTR said that the victory in the Lok Sabha elections would make TRS the deciding factor in national politics.

Drone used, police case registered
Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Tuesday registered a case against the organiser of a rally and the operator of a drone camera for using it to shoot visuals of a roadshow headlined by TRS working president KT Rama Rao. Police on bandobast duty noticed the drone and confiscated it immediately. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi KT Rama Rao Chowkidar Malkjaigiri Lok Sabha constituency Lok Sabha election 2019 General election 2019 India election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp