Overseas electors still remain inconsequential

HYDERABAD: Only two overseas electors registered in the State voted in the Assembly elections held in December 2018. This number is indicative of the fact that citizens living outside country either do not know how they can vote or simply find it too cumbersome. It should not be surprising that there were only 71 registered overseas electors in State before December (60 male, 11 female).

Data from a report published by the Election Commission of India suggests that overseas electors have never been more than a handful. In the 2014 general elections in AP, only five overseas citizens had cast their votes.

Activists point out there are several flaws in the mechanism. An overseas voter has to be physically present in a polling station they are registered in. There is a solution - proxy voting. However, there has been very little momentum for the proposal.