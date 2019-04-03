Home States Telangana

Rajnath Singh criticises TS’ ‘unfortunate affairs’

 Union home minister Rajnath Singh lashed out at K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to give minimum support price  for turmeric and red jowar farmers in the State.

Published: 03rd April 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 01:12 PM

Rajnath Singh

BJP senior leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union home minister Rajnath Singh lashed out at K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to give minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar farmers in the State. He also criticised the governments’ “unfortunate” affairs that alcohol is given instead of employment.  ​

Recounting his previous visits to Nizamabad, the saffron party leader complained that farmers are ignored in Telangana. Addressing the crowd, he asked whether turmeric and red jowar crop is purchased at appropriate MSP? Singh asked if farmers of the parliamentary constituency were happy. 

In response, the crowd shouted “no”, Singh took the opportunity to slam the government for its failure in aiding the distressed farmers, while seeking votes. He accused the government of not hearing the concerns of the unemployed youths as the Nizams sugar factory was still closed. “It is unfortunate that the government is providing alcohol and not employment. Even a lot of central government schemes are not reaching to the people,” he claimed.

