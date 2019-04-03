Home States Telangana

Taking all steps to ensure peaceful polls: Chief Secretary​

Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Tuesday said that officials were taking all the necessary steps to ensure that Lok Sabha elections are conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.  

Published: 03rd April 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Tuesday said that officials were taking all the necessary steps to ensure that Lok Sabha elections are conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.  Joshi told this to Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Umesh Sinha and Sudeep Jain who called on him at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy was also present in the meeting. 

The Chief Secretary said that as many as 145 companies of Central forces and police forces from other States have been allocated to Telangana.  Joshi told the officials that all the necessary arrangements were being made at Nizamabad constituency where there are as many as 185 candidates this time. EVMs, CUs and VVPATs would be provided by ECIL and BEL and would arrive in the constituency on Wednesday. 

TAGS
Chief Secretary

