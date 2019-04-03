TDP leader’s driver caught with Rs 24 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police during vehicle checks found Rs 24 lakh unaccounted cash from a person travelling in private bus. The man was found to be a driver to MPP of Rapthadu in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, who is said to be an associate of TDP leader. Static Surveillance Teams (SST) also seized Rs 4 lakh cash from a vehicle at Chandrayangutta.

Police while checking a private travels bus belonging to Al-Hind travels found a passenger carrying Rs 24 lakh unaccounted cash. On questioning the man identified as Santosh Reddy did not reveal the source of cash or the purpose and did not even produce relevant documents pertaining to the cash.

Further inquiries revealed that Santosh Reddy is a driver for MPP Rapthadu Daggubati Prasad.

The seized cash was handed over to Income Tax department, ACP Rajendranagar S Ashok Chakravarthy, said.