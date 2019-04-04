Can K Chandrasekhar Rao unite the squabbling factions?

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi, that has been facing problems in Khammam for the past few days, has set its hopes on party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting scheduled in the town on Thursday. The party’s candidate Nama Nageswara Rao, who switched to TRS from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) only a few days ago, is facing opposition from multiple sides — old supporters from TDP who have refused to follow him into the pink party, and miffed TRS leaders who are angry at being overlooked for the ticket.

Nama’s supporters are of the belief that former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and sitting MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy might be working against him. They are also wary of Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar who, incidentally, defeated Nama in the recent Assembly elections when the latter was still in TDP. They have high hopes for the TRS chief’s public meeting as, they believe, only he can unite the squabbling factions.

Chandrasekhar Rao had attributed the defeat to ‘group politics’ within the party. Sources say that he has given the task of ensuring Nama Nageswara Rao’s victory to MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy.