Holidays to affect voter turnout?

If the government agrees to advance summer vacation, many working professionals will see this an advantage.

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With summer vacations of junior colleges already underway and that of schools to begin from April 13, there is a fear that the proximity of vacations with elections could impact voter turnout in Lok Sabha constituencies like Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella, which have a large number of migrant population.

With the election scheduled for April 11 in the State and April 12 being the last working day for schools before summer vacation begins,  there is a likelihood that schools that serve as polling booths might have to either declare a holiday or function half-day, a day before the voting to make arrangements. Given this situation, parents are demanding the government to declare holidays for schools from April 10.  

If the government agrees to advance summer vacation, many working professionals will see this an advantage. “With schools closed, offices declaring a holiday, it would incentivise Seemandhra voters to go and vote in their home towns. This would definitely impact the voter turnout here,” said Ashish Naredi from Hyderabad Schools Parents Association. Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Malkajgiri segments have a high density of Seemandhra voters and leaders from parties are trying to woo AP settlers in Telangana.

