Implement Pay Commission’s suggestions: Pensioners’ assn

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Telangana All Pensioners’ & Retired Persons’ Association (TAPRPA) gathered at the Aasman Mahal Auditorium on April 3 to discuss and demand revision of pension schemes offered by the Central government, along with an array of other reforms for Central government employees. This was in response to a national meeting in New Delhi to implement the Workers Charter on March 5, this year.

TAPRPA general secretary MN Reddy pushed for the proper implementation of Supreme Court judgements with regards to the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions. They also demanded strict action against caste-based discrimination and violence.