Mohan Babu receives threat call, case registered

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor and politician M Mohan Babu, who joined YSR Congress recently, claimed he had received calls from unidentified persons threatening him in filthy and abusive language. He lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police on Wednesday.

The actor told the police that he had received a call from an unknown person, using a number from the United States of America. The police obtained the court’s permission in connection with the complaint and registered a case under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and has taken up investigation. The police plan on taking the help of cyber crime police in the investigation.Mohan Babu was on Tuesday convicted in a cheque bounce case.