People are our bosses, we don’t need pact with BJP or Congress, says KCR

By Express News Service

ALLADURG/NARSAPUR: We are agents of the people. They are our bosses and their aspirations are our agenda,” TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared on Wednesday, emphasising that the TRS had no secret political pact with either the BJP or the Congress.

Refuting the allegations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said there was no need for the TRS to join forces with any party.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Addressing an election meeting in Alladurg, Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, he said: “Whenever Rahul Gandhi comes to Telangana, he says, TRS is working in league with Modi. Then, Modi comes and says TRS is sailing with Rahul. We have no need to sail with anyone. TRS is with the people. Who have we joined hands with? The people. Yes, we are agents of the people. The aspirations of the people of Telangana are our agenda. There is no need for either the TRS or its leaders to resort to clandestine politics with anyone,” Rao declared.

The Congress and the BJP ruled the country for around 66 years, he said, adding, “Now both Modi and Rahul are accusing each other. They failed to develop the country. They have no perception on better utilisation of resources and funds. In contrast, both Rahul and Modi come here and blame us for the under-development.”

Stating that non-Congress and non-BJP parties would form the next Central government, Rao said a good government must be in place for the country to improve.

“The country did not witness development as expected. We saw both Congress and BJP governments. Change is needed in the country. Elect all 16 TRS candidates. I will prevail upon the next government and ensure I implement the agenda of people and farmers. I will fight for you,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Addressing another meeting at Narsapur, covering the Medak Lok Sabha segment, the chief minister said Telangana was the only State in India that provided free power to farmers round the clock. “PM Modi is shouting from the rooftops on many issues. But there is no 24x7 free power for farmers in his own State, Gujarat,” Rao pointed out.

The BJP promised to bring back money stashed abroad and deposit `15 lakh in the accounts of each citizen. “One year after the 2014 polls, BJP president Amit Shah said it was just an election promise,” Rao recalled.

“In the last elections, the BJP’s slogan was ‘chai wala’, this time, they changed it to ‘chowkidar’. It is nothing but a drama. Slogans without any concrete action,” Rao alleged.“For every election, they coin a new slogan and try to benefit. How long this dialogue raj?,” Rao wondered.