‘Rahul Gandhi preferred Kerala to Telangana’

HYDERABAD: Though AICC president Rahul Gandhi was asked to contest from any Lok Sabha seat of his choice in the State, the Gandhi scion preferred Kerala to Telangana and decided to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, according to AICC in-charge RC Khuntia.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Khuntia said: “I have requested Rahul Gandhi to contest from Telangana. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao too requested Rahul to contest from any Lok Sabha seat he likes in Telangana. But Rahul preferred Wayanad.”

Finding fault with the BJP leaders for alleging that Rahul Gandhi chose Wayanad as it was a safe bet, Khuntia recalled that in 2014 elections, the Congress candidate won with just 20,000 votes margin in Wayanad. Whereas, Rahul Gandhi won with over one lakh votes in Amethi. Khuntia also said that Rahul Gandhi’s victory in the two Lok Sabha segments is a foregone conclusion.

Highlighting the Congress’ manifesto, which was released on Tuesday, Khuntia said that Rahul’s brainchild NYAY is better than Rythu Bandhu scheme being implemented in the State. Claiming that Rythu Bandhu scheme influenced voters in Assembly elections, he said: “My appeal to voters is to support Congress in Lok Sabha polls and benefit from NYAY.”Other party leaders, including, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Saleem Ahmed, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V Hanumantha Rao were present on the occasion.

Gudur on publicity panel

Meanwhile, Khuntia appointed TPCC Treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy as TPCC Publicity Committee co-chairman. TPCC spokesperson G Niranjan and advocate K Rajeshwara Rao were appointed as members.

Narayan Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi would conduct roadshows in Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Bhongir on March 8.

Meanwhile, former PCC chief Ponnala Laxmaiah said that he will not leave Congress party. The defections may damage the Congress party but it is a temporary phenomenon, Laxmaiah said.