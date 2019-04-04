Rs 29-crore worth cash, liquor, drugs seized so far in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) implementation in the State, a total of Rs 29.07 crore unaccounted cash, liquor, narcotics and drugs were seized till Tuesday morning.

Of the total seizures, Rs 22.84 crore cash was seized by State Police (Rs 14.46 crore) and Income Tax department (Rs 8.38 crore). A total 7,617 litres of liquor of worth Rs 3.41 crore was seized by Police and Excise departments, Narcotic and drugs of worth Rs 2.50 crore was seized by Flying Squads (FS), Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), police and others. Around Rs 26.76 lakh worth gold and silver as well as eight mobiles and two bikes were also sized.

The police sources said that on Tuesday, Rs 1.12 crore unaccounted cash was seized at different places. On Wednesday, the Telangana police have seized a total Rs 14.46 crore unaccounted cash. Police have also seized 943 litres liquor worth Rs 3.25 lakh. After conducting search operations at 121 places, police have registered a total of 11 model code of conduct violation cases on Wednesday.

A sum of Rs 48 lakh unaccounted cash, being transported to Nalgonda from Hyderabad, was seized at Abdullapurmet. The cash was being transported in a luxury car owned by the owner of an educational institution. According to sources, the owner is associated with Congress party, though it is not confirmed by police.

Meanwhile, at Abdullapurmet, Rs 4.23 lakh unaccounted cash was seized. According to Abdullapurmet police, sleuths of Special Operations Team of Rachakonda along with flying squad and Abdullapurmet police station staff, intercepted a car No AP 28 DS 3456 near Ramoji Film City and found Rs 48 lakh cash in the vehicle. Car driver, identified as K Satyapal Reddy, told police that the amount belongs to Srinivas Reddy, the owner of Vivekananda Institute of Technology located at Batasingaram.

In the morning, during vehicle checking at Kothaguda X Roads, around Rs 4.24 lakh unaccounted was seized from one K Srinivas Rao, who runs a brick kiln and belongs to Suryapet district.

Rs 2 cr cash seized from Jayabheri group staff

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have seized Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash from employees of Jayabheri group while it was being transported to Andhra Pradesh, allegedly to be distributed during the Lok Sabha elections. Jayabheri group is owned by film actor and TDP MP, M Murali Mohan, whose daughter Roopa is contesting on a TDP ticket from Rajahmundry. The Special Operations Team of Madhapur zone intercepted an auto rickshaw near Hitec city MMTS railway station and found two passengers, Pandari and Srihari, travelling in the vehicle. On searching the vehicle, they found Rs 2 crore cash packed in the luggage bags. The two passengers admitted to transporting the cash from Jayabheri office in Madhapur, but did not disclose who they were supposed to hand over the cash.