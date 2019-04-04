Telangana engineers to present papers at International summit in Bali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as five Telangana irrigation engineers received a rare honour, as the ICID accepted their technical papers to be presented at an international summit to be held in at Bali in Indonesia in September. The TS engineers will present four technical papers.

The engineers submitted the gist of the papers to ICID, which accepted the papers and sent the final papers before May 15. Vijay K Labhsetwar of Third World Irrigation Forum (WIF3) informed this through a letter to the TS engineers.

The papers selected for the ICID are: Mission Kakatiya - Restoration of Minor Irrigation Sources: A flagship programme undertaken by the Telangana government. Authors: K Shyamsunder, CE minor irrigation and Sridhar Rao Deshpande, OSD (Irrigation) to CM Nagarjuna Sagar Project - Modernisation for improving water management through on-off system. Author: S Suneel, Chief Engineer, Nagarjuna Sagar Project. Improving water use efficiency and productivity in Nizam Sagar project through modernisation.

Author: R Madhusudhan Rao, Commissioner, Godavari Basin and tail to head- a technique in improving water user efficiency and productivity in Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP). Author: B Shanker, Chief Engineer, SRSP.

The authors will present the papers personally at the summit in Bali in September, according to Sridhar Rao Deshpande. Chief Secretary SK Joshi congratulated the engineers.